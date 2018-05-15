Siruguppa Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's MS Somalingappa Wins

Live Status BJP M.S.Somalingappa Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Siruguppa (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Koppal Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,99,425 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 99,101 are male, 1,00,285 female and 23 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.18 and the approximate literacy rate is 53%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,814 votes (17.21%) securing 51.66% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.56%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,824 votes (4.19%) registering 37.7% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.35%.Check the table below for Siruguppa live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting