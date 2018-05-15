GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Siruguppa Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's MS Somalingappa Wins

Live election result of 92 Siruguppa constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Siruguppa MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:56 PM IST
Siruguppa (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Koppal Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,99,425 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 99,101 are male, 1,00,285 female and 23 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.18 and the approximate literacy rate is 53%
Live Status BJP M.S.Somalingappa Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8254654.25%M.S.Somalingappa
INC6127540.27%B.Murali Krishna
JD(S)24821.63%Hosamane B.Maruthi
NOTA19971.31%Nota
IND12740.84%B.M.Venkatesha Nayaka
IND9560.63%B.Sreenivas
AIMEP8130.53%Dodda Yallappa
IND4680.31%Parashu Rama
AIFB3400.22%M.H. Veereshappa Hunesemaradavaru

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,814 votes (17.21%) securing 51.66% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.56%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,824 votes (4.19%) registering 37.7% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.35%.

Check the table below for Siruguppa live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

