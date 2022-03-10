Siswa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Premsagar Patel of BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Siswa seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Harishchandr (IND), Laldhari (IND), Dhirendra Pratap Singh (BSP), Premsagar Patel (BJP), Raju Kumar Gupta (INC), Sushil Kumar Tibrewal (SP), Gautam Lal Srivastva (LTJD), Deenanath (VIP), Deepak Srivastava (AJPI), Rama Kumar (AAP), Ajay Kumar Srivastava (IND), Rakesh Kumar Mishra (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.47%, which is 0.08% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Premsagar Patel of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.317 Siswa (सिसवा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. Siswa is part of Maharajganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.68% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,05,164 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,15,076 were male and 1,90,058 female and 30 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Siswa in 2019 was: 884 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,15,458 eligible electors, of which 1,97,299 were male,1,68,796 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,44,924 eligible electors, of which 1,88,589 were male, 1,56,335 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Siswa in 2017 was 42. In 2012, there were 38 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Premsagar Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Shivendra Singh Alias Shivbabu of SP by a margin of 68,186 which was 28.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.34% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shivendra Singh Alias Shiv Babu of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Ramapati Ram Tripathi of BJP by a margin of 16,842 votes which was 7.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 25.12% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 317 Siswa Assembly segment of the 63. Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. Pankaj Choudhary of BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat defeating Akhilesh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.47%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.39%, while it was 63% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Siswa went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.317 Siswa Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 369. In 2012, there were 339 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.317 Siswa comprises of the following areas of Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Nichlaul Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Siswa constituency, which are: Nautanwa, Maharajganj, Khadda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Nepal.

The total area covered by Siswa is approximately 572 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Siswa is: 27°15’44.6"N 83°44’46.7"E.

