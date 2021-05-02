Sitai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

6. Sitai (सीताई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Sitai is part of 1. Cooch behar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 51.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,90,326 eligible electors, of which 1,51,712 were male, 1,38,614 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sitai in 2021 is 914.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,62,565 eligible electors, of which 1,37,516 were male, 1,25,048 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,580 eligible electors, of which 1,10,721 were male, 98,859 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sitai in 2016 was 184. In 2011, there were 112.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia of TMC won in this seat by defeating Keshab Chandra Ray of INC by a margin of 25,251 votes which was 11.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.39% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Keshab Ch. Ray of INC won in this seat defeating Dipak Kumar Roy of AIFB by a margin of 1,577 votes which was 0.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.67% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 6. Sitai Assembly segment of Cooch behar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Sitai are: Keshab Chandra Ray (INC), Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia (TMC), Dipak Kumar Roy (BJP), Anil Chandra Barman Roy (SUCOIC), Proshanta Barman (LJP), Prasanna Kumar Roy (AMB), Kashikanta Barman (IND), Lalchand Barman (IND), Sunil Mahanta (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.38%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.14%, while it was 81.57% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 413 polling stations in 6. Sitai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 288. In 2011 there were 262 polling stations.

EXTENT:

6. Sitai constituency comprises of the following areas of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Sitai and 2. Bara Atiabari-I, Bara Atiabari-II, Bara Soulmari, Bhetaguri-IIGitaldaha-I, Gitaldaha-II, Gosanimari-I, Gosanimari-II, Matalhat, Okrabari, Petla and Putimari-II GPs of CDB Dinhata-I. It shares an inter-state border with Cooch Behar.

The total area covered by Sitai is 406 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sitai is: 26°06’46.8"N 89°23’18.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sitai results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam