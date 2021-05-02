Sitalkuchi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Baren Chandra Barman of BJP Leading

5. Sitalkuchi (सीतलकुची), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Sitalkuchi is part of 1. Cooch behar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 63.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,84,933 eligible electors, of which 1,50,039 were male, 1,34,892 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sitalkuchi in 2021 is 899.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,61,348 eligible electors, of which 1,37,829 were male, 1,23,518 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,535 eligible electors, of which 1,14,871 were male, 1,01,664 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sitalkuchi in 2016 was 83. In 2011, there were 38.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Hiten Barman of TMC won in this seat by defeating Namadipti Adhikary of CPIM by a margin of 15,483 votes which was 6.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.18% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Hiten Barman of TMC won in this seat defeating Biswanath Pramanik of CPIM by a margin of 257 votes which was 0.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.22% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 5. Sitalkuchi Assembly segment of Cooch behar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Sitalkuchi are: Partha Pratim Ray (TMC), Baren Chandra Barman (BJP), Sudhangshu Pramanik (CPIM), Kamal Barman (AMB), Jagadish Adhikari (SUCOIC), Manik Chandra Barman (KPPU), Hare Krishna Sarkar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.57%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.05%, while it was 88.47% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 400 polling stations in 5. Sitalkuchi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 300. In 2011 there were 270 polling stations.

EXTENT:

5. Sitalkuchi constituency comprises of the following areas of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Sitalkuchi and 2. Bairagirhat, Gopalpur, Jorpatiki, Kedarhat, Kursamari, Nayarhat and Shikarpur GPs of CDB Mathabhanga-I. It shares an inter-state border with Cooch Behar.

The total area covered by Sitalkuchi is 490 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sitalkuchi is: 26°13’59.2"N 89°10’04.1"E.

