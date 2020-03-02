Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sitaram Yechury Donates Rs 50,000 Award Money to Delhi Riot Victims

The amount has been given to the Delhi Solidarity and Relief Committee, a group formed by the party to work towards relief and rehabilitation in riot-affected areas.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 7:57 PM IST
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Monday donated Rs 50,000 he received as the K Madhavan award to the victims of the Delhi communal riot, a party source said.

Yechury had received the award in January 2020.

The amount has been given to the Delhi Solidarity and Relief Committee, a group formed by the party to work towards relief and rehabilitation in riot-affected areas.

At least 42 people have died and over 200 injured in the riots in northeast Delhi last week.

