Sitaram Yechury Donates Rs 50,000 Award Money to Delhi Riot Victims
The amount has been given to the Delhi Solidarity and Relief Committee, a group formed by the party to work towards relief and rehabilitation in riot-affected areas.
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Monday donated Rs 50,000 he received as the K Madhavan award to the victims of the Delhi communal riot, a party source said.
Yechury had received the award in January 2020.
At least 42 people have died and over 200 injured in the riots in northeast Delhi last week.
At least 42 people have died and over 200 injured in the riots in northeast Delhi last week.
