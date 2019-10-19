Yechury Flays PM Modi, Amit Shah for Calling Opposition 'Traitors', 'Supporters of Terrorists'
'Modi and Shah are making comments about opposition leaders which are heinous and derogatory. Such level of attack on political opponents is unprecedented,' the CPI(M) top gun said.
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Kolkata: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for labelling opposition leaders as 'traitors' and their supporters as 'terrorists' whenever they voice opposition to the repealing of Article 370 of the Indian constitution that accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Describing the comments made by Modi and Shah on opposition leaders as 'heinous and derogatory', Yechury on Friday said that such a level of attack on political opponents was 'unprecedented'.
"Modi and Shah are making comments about opposition leaders which are heinous and derogatory. Such level of attack on political opponents is unprecedented," the CPI(M) top gun said.
"It is now a trend on their part to label opposition leaders as traitors and supporters as terrorists if they raise questions on abrogation of Article 370," he said.
Yechury also lashed out at the faulty economic policies of the Modi government for the country getting into an 'unprecedented crisis'.
"It is due to the faulty policies of the Modi government that the country has got caught in such an unprecedented crisis," the the CPI(M) general secretary said.
He also alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was ruining the country's constitutional structure and secular fabric though its policies.
Yechury also referred to the way the bill were being bulldozed in Parliament without giving any scope for proper scrutiny by standing committees.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage With Fan During Concert in Las Vegas, See Video
- 'This is a Joke Right?' Trump Wrote a Bizarre Letter to Turkey and Twitter Had a Lot of Memes
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL 2019-20 Opening Ceremony
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football