Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Sitaram Yechury Visits Srinagar After SC order, Meets Ailing CPI(M) Leader Yusuf Tarigami

Yechury arrived in Srinagar in the afternoon and was escorted by police to meet Tarigami at his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar's Civil Lines area.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sitaram Yechury Visits Srinagar After SC order, Meets Ailing CPI(M) Leader Yusuf Tarigami
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Loading...

Srinagar: Armed with a Supreme Court order, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday met his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami who has been under house arrest since August 5.

Yechury arrived here in the afternoon and was escorted by police to meet Tarigami at his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar's Civil Lines area. Officials said the CPI(M) leader spent nearly three hours with Tarigami.

Yechury had landed in Srinagar on August 9, too, but was turned away from the airport by the state administration. It was four days after the Centre announced the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected the Centre's contention that Yechury's visit may endanger the situation in the state.

"Why do you have any difficulty if a citizen of this country wants to go there and meet his friend and party colleague," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was opposing Yechury's visit.

The apex court made it clear that Yechury was allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir only to meet his party colleague. Attention was drawn to an interim application seeking the court's orders to bring Tarigami to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, for better medical facilities.

The bench said it would be construed a violation of the court order if Yechury was found to be "indulging in any other act of omission and commission".

In accordance with the apex court's direction, Yechury will be filing an affidavit about what transpired in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tarigami is among the host of mainstream political leaders detained on the intervening night of August 4 and 5.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram