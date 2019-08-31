Sitaram Yechury Writes to CM Ashok Gehlot; Condemns Police Action Against CPI(M) Leaders
The CPI(M) general secretary alleged that 'hordes' of uniformed policemen illegally entered the party office, arrested former MLAs and CPI(M) leaders, Amra Ram and Pema Ram, while scores of others were dragged out.
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding the action taken by Sikar Police against some party leaders. Yechury alleged that "hordes" of uniformed policemen illegally entered the CPI(M) office, arrested former MLAs and CPI(M) leaders, Amra Ram and Pema Ram, while scores of others were dragged out.
Subsequently, while Amra Ram was released, Pema Ram was taken into custody and had to apply for bail which was granted to him the following day in court, he alleged.
"The police dared to enter the CPI(M) office without any warrant in a display of aggressive lawlessness. This is totally unacceptable. I request you to take urgent action against those responsible," he alleged demanding immediate action against those responsible.
"I have also learnt that the police dealt in a brutal way with young men and women students who were peacefully demonstrating against what they consider was a manipulation of the results of a women's college."
"Young women were manhandled by male police. Press photographs and videos show the extent of the brutality leading to several students suffering fractures," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Box Office Day 1: Prabhas' Film Surpasses Kabir Singh, Kesari's Opening, Earns Rs 24 Cr
- In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy a Sunny Day Off with Family in NYC
- How Daniil Medvedev Just Turned Heel of the Tennis World After US Open 3rd Round Win
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' is in India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs