Sitaram Yechury Writes to CM Ashok Gehlot; Condemns Police Action Against CPI(M) Leaders

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding the action taken by Sikar Police against some party leaders. Yechury alleged that "hordes" of uniformed policemen illegally entered the CPI(M) office, arrested former MLAs and CPI(M) leaders, Amra Ram and Pema Ram, while scores of others were dragged out.

Subsequently, while Amra Ram was released, Pema Ram was taken into custody and had to apply for bail which was granted to him the following day in court, he alleged.

"The police dared to enter the CPI(M) office without any warrant in a display of aggressive lawlessness. This is totally unacceptable. I request you to take urgent action against those responsible," he alleged demanding immediate action against those responsible.

"I have also learnt that the police dealt in a brutal way with young men and women students who were peacefully demonstrating against what they consider was a manipulation of the results of a women's college."

"Young women were manhandled by male police. Press photographs and videos show the extent of the brutality leading to several students suffering fractures," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.