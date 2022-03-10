Sitarganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Sitarganj seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Saurabh Bahuguna (BJP), Ajay Jaiswal (AAP), Navtej Pal Singh (INC), Raghuvir (BSS), Narayan Pal (BSP), Mobeen Ali (IND), Mohmmad Ali (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 78.22%, which is -3.14% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Saurabh Bahuguna of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sitarganj results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.68 Sitarganj (सितारगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Sitarganj is part of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.13% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.84%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.1%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,22,713 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 64,283 were male and 58,427 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sitarganj in 2022 is: 909 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,07,570 eligible electors, of which 57,440 were male,50,130 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 91,480 eligible electors, of which 48,966 were male, 42,514 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sitarganj in 2017 was 210. In 2012, there were 233 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Saurabh Bahuguna of BJP won in this seat defeating Malti Biswas of INC by a margin of 28,450 which was 32.53% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 57.85% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kiran Chand Mandal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Narayan Pal of BSP by a margin of 12,612 votes which was 17.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 68 Sitarganj Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Sitarganj are: Saurabh Bahuguna (BJP), Ajay Jaiswal (AAP), Navtej Pal Singh (INC), Raghuvir (BSS), Narayan Pal (BSP), Mobeen Ali (IND), Mohmmad Ali (SP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.22%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.36%, while it was 80.69% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sitarganj went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.68 Sitarganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 125. In 2012, there were 116 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.68 Sitarganj comprises of the following areas of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 1-Kunwarpur, 2-Tiliyapur, 3-Nakha, 4-Nakuliya, 5-Pindri, 6- Baruabagh, 9-Rampura, 10-Roodpur, 11-Nakatpura, 12-Sarkarha, 13-Sitarganj of 1-Sitarganj KC, Sitarganj Municipal Board and Shaktigarh TAC of 2-Sitarganj Tehsil; Panchayats l-Firozpur, 2-Bara, 3-Shahdora and 9-Kotkhra of 1-Kichha KC of 3-Kichha Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Sitarganj constituency, which are: Lalkuwa, Nanak Matta, Kichha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Pilibhit and Bareilly districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Sitarganj is approximately 320 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sitarganj is: 28°57’30.6"N 79°38’37.7"E.

