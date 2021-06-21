CHANGE LANGUAGE
Situation Due to Post-poll Violence in Bengal Alarming, Worrisome: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

File photo of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Dhankhar, who embarked on a week-long visit to North Bengal earlier in the day, slammed the state government for how it dealt with complaints of violence following the assembly elections.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Monday called the situation arising out of the alleged pot-poll violence in the state as "alarming and worrisome", and questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "ostrich-like stance" on the issue. Dhankhar, who embarked on a week-long visit to North Bengal earlier in the day, slammed the state government for how it dealt with complaints of violence following the assembly elections.

"I am worried about the post-poll violence happening in West Bengal after May 2. This is unacceptable. The situation in the state is alarming and worrisome. This kind of violence has put a question mark on the democratic set up. "Even after so many weeks, the state government is in denial mode. Why is the chief minister silent on this issue? The ostrich-like stance of the state administration is not acceptable," he said.

first published:June 21, 2021, 16:14 IST