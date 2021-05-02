Sivaganga Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

186. Sivaganga (शिवगंगा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Sivaganga is part of 31. Sivaganga Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.46%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,00,634 eligible electors, of which 1,47,789 were male, 1,52,842 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sivaganga in 2021 is 1034.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,73,251 eligible electors, of which 1,35,523 were male, 1,37,728 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,027 eligible electors, of which 1,06,484 were male, 1,07,543 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sivaganga in 2016 was 901. In 2011, there were 842.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Baskaran.G of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Sathianathan.M @ Meppal M.Sakthi of DMK by a margin of 6,636 votes which was 3.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 43.15% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Gunasekaran.S of CPI won in this seat defeating Rajasekaran.V of INC by a margin of 4,382 votes which was 2.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 47.82% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 186. Sivaganga Assembly segment of Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Sivaganga Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Sivaganga Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 17 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Sivaganga are: S Gunasekaran (CPI), Pr Senthilnathan (AIADMK), K Anbarasan (AMMK), N Pandimuthu (MIPA), R Mallika (NTK), Vadivel C (AMPK), Joseph C (MNM), K Kalaiselvam (IND), C Kaningprabhu (IND), R Gunasekaran (IND), M Thirukumaran (IND), Dr A Parthasarathy (IND), M Ravi (IND), Vimalraj (IND), P Viswanathan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.29%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 69.39%, while it was 73.58% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 186. Sivaganga constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 339. In 2011 there were 285 polling stations.

EXTENT:

186. Sivaganga constituency comprises of the following areas of Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu: Sivaganga Taluk Karaikudi Taluk (Part) Kiranippatti, Koothalur, Varivayal, Sethuregunathapattinam, Pilar, Devapattu, Kallal, Sambanur, Aranmanaisiruvayal, Kurudampattu, Sannavanam, Veppankulam, Vilavadiendal, Alampattu, Keelapoongudi, Thiruthipatti, Panangudi, Ilandamangalam, Mummudichanpatti, Malaikandan and Vetriyur villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Sivaganga.

The total area covered by Sivaganga is 1406 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sivaganga is: 9°52’01.6"N 78°33’07.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sivaganga results.

