Sivakasi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

205. Sivakasi (शिवकाशी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Sivakasi is part of 34. Virudhunagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.75%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,61,559 eligible electors, of which 1,27,397 were male, 1,34,135 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sivakasi in 2021 is 1053.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,37,773 eligible electors, of which 1,16,886 were male, 1,20,866 female and 21 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,122 eligible electors, of which 90,409 were male, 91,713 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sivakasi in 2016 was 125. In 2011, there were 70.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rajenthrabhalaji K.T of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Sreeraja, C. of INC by a margin of 14,748 votes which was 8.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 43.67% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rajenthra Bhalaji.K.T of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Vanaraja .T of DMK by a margin of 35,334 votes which was 24.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 59.14% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 205. Sivakasi Assembly segment of Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Virudhunagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Virudhunagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 26 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Sivakasi are: Ashokan G (INC), Ananthalakshmi (BSP), Lakshmi Ganesan (AIADMK), Kannan K (VTVTK), Karuppasamy S (AMPK), Kalyanasundari M (MIPA), Kanagapriya R (NTK), Samikkalai G (AMMK), Mgr Nambbi (AIMGRMMK), Palanichamy P (BDPA), Mugunthan S (MNM), Jeevanantham G (RPOIA), Ashokkumar C (IND), Anbalagan P (IND), Ganesan R (IND), Karthik N (IND), Kesavakumar D (IND), Thangaraj S (IND), Dharmalingam M (IND), Pandiarajan S (IND), Balakrishnan N (IND), Mayilvaganan G (IND), Marimuthu M (IND), Lakshmanan E (IND), Vinothkumar M (IND), Joysmary T (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.16%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.98%, while it was 81.07% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 205. Sivakasi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 276. In 2011 there were 210 polling stations.

EXTENT:

205. Sivakasi constituency comprises of the following areas of Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu: Sivakasi Taluk (Part) Injar, Thiruthangal, Anaiyur, Maraneri, Duraiswamipuram, Namaskarittanpatti, Vadapatti, Krishnaperi, Naranapuram and Vendurayapuram villages. Thiruthangal (TP), Pallapatti (CT), Naranapuram (CT), Viswanatham (CT), Sithurajapuram (CT), Sivakasi (M) and Anaiyur (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Virdhunagar.

The total area covered by Sivakasi is 179 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sivakasi is: 9°27’44.3"N 77°45’59.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sivakasi results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam