Siwalkhas Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Siwalkhas seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Subhash (IND), Maninder Pal (BJP), Mukrram Ali Alias Nanhe Khatun (BSP), Kuldeep (AAP), Ghulam Mohammad (RLD), Amit Jani (AIFB), Rafat (AIMIM), Jagdish Prasad (INC), Bhupendra Singh (ASPKR), Tehzeeb (IJP), Jagbir Singh (BJD), Nasim (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.92%, which is -1.8% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jitendra Pal Singh (Billu) of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.43 Siwalkhas (सिवलखास) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. Siwalkhas is part of Baghpat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.3% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 305078 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,61,081 were male and 1,43,984 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Siwalkhas in 2019 was: 894 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,93,426 eligible electors, of which 1,78,406 were male,1,40,281 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,86,449 eligible electors, of which 1,61,277 were male, 1,25,161 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Siwalkhas in 2017 was 761. In 2012, there were 1,263 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jitendra Pal Singh (Billu) of BJP won in this seat defeating Ghulam Mohammad of SP by a margin of 11,421 which was 5.07% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 32.32% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ghulam Mohammed of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Yashvir Singh of RLD by a margin of 3,587 votes which was 1.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 31.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RLD got the most number of votes in the 43 Siwalkhas Assembly segment of the 11. Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Satyapal Singh of BJP won the Baghpat Parliament seat defeating Jayant Chaudhary of RLD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Baghpat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.92%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.72%, while it was 65.69% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Siwalkhas went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.43 Siwalkhas Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 320. In 2012, there were 308 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.43 Siwalkhas comprises of the following areas of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Rohta, 4 Jani Khurd, Siwalkhas Nagar Panchayat of 3 Meerut Tehsil; KC 1 Saroorpur and Karnawal Nagar Panchayat of 1 Sardhana Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Siwalkhas constituency, which are: Budhana, Sardhana, Meerut Cantt., Meerut South, Modi Nagar, Baghpat, Chhaprauli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Siwalkhas is approximately 541 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Siwalkhas is: 29°02’31.2"N 77°32’49.6"E.

