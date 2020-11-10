Siwan Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Siwan Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Siwan (सिवान), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Siwan district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Siwan. Siwan is part of 18. Siwan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.84%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.45%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,07,110 eligible electors, of which 1,61,444 were male, 1,45,169 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,80,805 eligible electors, of which 1,51,835 were male, 1,28,967 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,27,240 eligible electors, of which 1,24,943 were male, 1,02,297 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Siwan in 2015 was 185. In 2010, there were 96.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Vyas Deo Prasad of BJP won in this seat by defeating Bablu Prasad of JDU by a margin of 3,534 votes which was 2.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.02% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Vyasdeo Prasad of BJP won in this seat defeating Awadhvihari Chaudhry of RJD by a margin of 12,541 votes which was 10.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.2% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 105. Siwan Assembly segment of Siwan Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Kavita Singh won the Siwan Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Siwan Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Siwan are: Kamala Singh (JDU), Rahul Dravid (BSP), Vinod Tiwari (LJP), Achchhelal Kumar God (SWSP), Amarjeet Kushwaha (CPIMLL), Mahatma Singh (JNP), Markandey Kumar Upadhyay Alias Bullet Baba (PP), Ugam Pathak (IND), Kumar Santosh (IND), Dhanu Prasad (IND), Rakesh Kumar Pandey (IND), Shri Niwas Yadav (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.12%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.17%, while it was 51.41% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 297 polling stations in 105. Siwan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 270. In 2010 there were 226 polling stations.

Extent:

105. Siwan constituency comprises of the following areas of Siwan district of Bihar: Community Development Block Siwan including Nagar Parishad Siwan; Gram Panchayats Lakri, Pakri, Aurae, Lakri Dargah, Kailgarh Uttar, Kailgarh Dakhin, Sunderpur and Hathigai of Barharia Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Siwan.

Siwan seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Siwan is 165.24 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Siwan is: 26°16'44.4"N 84°20'46.7"E.

