Siwan Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Kavita Singh of JDU Leads at 10:37AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Siwan (सीवान) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
18. Siwan is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.78% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.06%. The estimated literacy level of Siwan is 69.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Om Prakash Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,13,847 votes which was 12.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Om Prakash Yadav of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 63,430 votes which was 9.88% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 36.80% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.05% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Siwan was: Om Prakash Yadav (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,41,735 men, 7,22,100 women and 25 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Siwan Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Siwan is: 26.1667 84.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सीवान, बिहार (Hindi); সিওয়ান, বিহার (Bengali); सीवान, बिहार (Marathi); સિવાન, બિહાર (Gujarati); சீவான், பீகார் (Tamil); సీవాన్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಸಿವಾನ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); സിവാൻ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
JD(U)
Kavita Singh
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Amar Nath Yadav
RJD
--
--
Hena Shahab
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Balmiki Prasad Gupta
BSSP
--
--
Narad Pandit
SWSP
--
--
Parmanand Gond
JPJD
--
--
Shabana
SYVP
--
--
Rohit Kumar Yadav
RSHP
--
--
Bijay Bahadur Singh
IND
--
--
Satyendra Kushwaha
IND
--
--
Sanjay Prajapatee
IND
--
--
Abhishek Kumar Alias Rinku Ji
IND
--
--
Anil Kumar Verma
SHS
--
--
Sudhir Kuamr Singh
IND
--
--
Amarjit Prasad
IND
--
--
Upendra Kumar Giri
IND
--
--
Madhuri Pandey
IND
--
--
Deva Kant Mishra Alias Munna Bhaiya
IND
--
--
Jai Prakash Prasad Alias J.P.Bhai
JD(U)
--
--
Kavita Singh
