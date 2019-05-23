Siwan Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Kavita Singh of JDU Leads at 10:37AM

live Status party name candidate name JD(U) Kavita Singh JD(U) Kavita Singh LEADING

Siwan Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Amar Nath Yadav RJD -- -- Hena Shahab Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Balmiki Prasad Gupta BSSP -- -- Narad Pandit SWSP -- -- Parmanand Gond JPJD -- -- Shabana SYVP -- -- Rohit Kumar Yadav RSHP -- -- Bijay Bahadur Singh IND -- -- Satyendra Kushwaha IND -- -- Sanjay Prajapatee IND -- -- Abhishek Kumar Alias Rinku Ji IND -- -- Anil Kumar Verma SHS -- -- Sudhir Kuamr Singh IND -- -- Amarjit Prasad IND -- -- Upendra Kumar Giri IND -- -- Madhuri Pandey IND -- -- Deva Kant Mishra Alias Munna Bhaiya IND -- -- Jai Prakash Prasad Alias J.P.Bhai JD(U) -- -- Kavita Singh Leading

18. Siwan is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.78% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.06%. The estimated literacy level of Siwan is 69.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Om Prakash Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,13,847 votes which was 12.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Om Prakash Yadav of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 63,430 votes which was 9.88% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 36.80% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.05% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Siwan was: Om Prakash Yadav (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,41,735 men, 7,22,100 women and 25 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Siwan is: 26.1667 84.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सीवान, बिहार (Hindi); সিওয়ান, বিহার (Bengali); सीवान, बिहार (Marathi); સિવાન, બિહાર (Gujarati); சீவான், பீகார் (Tamil); సీవాన్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಸಿವಾನ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); സിവാൻ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)