Six BSP MLAs of Rajasthan Meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to Formally Join Congress Today
The six BSP MLAs had earlier extended their unconditional support to the Congress government in Rajasthan.
File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
New Delhi: Six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs of Rajasthan met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here and formally joined the party on Friday.
Sources said the MLAs were accompanied by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande during their meeting with Gandhi.
"The six MLAs met the Congress president and formally took the Congress party's membership. They also told the Congress president that they would support the party unconditionally," Pande said.
Gandhi conveyed her new year greetings to the MLAs and wished them good luck.
