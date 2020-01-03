Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Six BSP MLAs of Rajasthan Meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to Formally Join Congress Today

The six BSP MLAs had earlier extended their unconditional support to the Congress government in Rajasthan.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Six BSP MLAs of Rajasthan Meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to Formally Join Congress Today
File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

New Delhi: Six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs of Rajasthan met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here and formally joined the party on Friday.

The six MLAs had earlier extended their unconditional support to the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Sources said the MLAs were accompanied by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande during their meeting with Gandhi.

"The six MLAs met the Congress president and formally took the Congress party's membership. They also told the Congress president that they would support the party unconditionally," Pande said.

Gandhi conveyed her new year greetings to the MLAs and wished them good luck.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram