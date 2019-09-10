Six Cong MLAs Appointed Punjab CM's Advisors to Get Status of Cabinet Ministers, BJP Cries Foul
The chief minister's move came amid resentment among some Congress legislators over several issues, including denied ministerial berths.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File photo/PTI)
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has appointed six minister-rank advisors to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, a move termed by the opposition BJP as an attempt to circumvent the constitutional cap on the size of state's Cabinet.
The development is also being seen as an attempt to placate those who failed to get a berth in the last Cabinet reshuffle in the state.
Five Congress MLAs will now get the status of Cabinet ministers and the sixth that of a minister of state, officials said on Tuesday.
Four MLAs Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon of Faridkot, Singh Raja Warring of Gidderbaha, Sangat Singh Gilzian of Urmur and Inderbir Singh Bolaria of Amritsar South have been designated as advisors (political) while the fifth one, Kuljeet Singh Nagra of Fatehgarh Sahib, has been designated as advisor (planning), officials said.
All the five have been given the Cabinet rank and status, they said.
The sixth one Tarsem Singh DC of Attari has been given the designation of Advisor (planning) with the rank of a minister of state, the officials said.
The opposition claimed the move is aimed at circumventing the Constitution (91th amendment) Act, 2003.
It is clearly a step to circumvent the law whereby the strength of ministers cannot exceed 15 percent of the total members of the House. With the appointment of political advisers, the government is putting additional financial burden on the state exchequer, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said.
With 117 members in the Punjab assembly, the maximum strength of the council of ministers can be 18.
Including the chief minister, the Punjab government has already 17 ministers in its Cabinet.
The chief minister's move came amid resentment among some Congress legislators over several issues, including denied ministerial berths.
Some MLAs are also upset with the state government over its handling of cases of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in the state in 2015.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You'll Never Get Over the Cuteness of Taimur Ali Khan Saying 'Mangal Moorti Morya' in His Baby Lisp
- 'Your Life Matters': TikTok's New Challenge Urges Users to Start a Conversation on Suicide
- Watch: Odisha's Conjoined Twins Spotted Playing Football with Hospital Staff at AIIMS
- Here’s How Much the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost
- FIFA 20 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed, Messi Rated Higher Than Ronaldo