English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six Persons on Poll Duty Stuck Inside Lift, Rescued
After the fire brigade was informed about the incident, Regional Disaster Management Cell personnel rushed to the spot and rescued those stuck inside the lift.
Representative image.
Loading...
Thane: Six persons on election duty were rescued from a lift at a school in Kalwa township in the district on Sunday after it stopped functioning due to some
technical snag, an official said.
The incident took place in Sahakar Prasarak Mandal school and they were rescued by the fire brigade personnel after around forty minutes of efforts, the official said.
"Six persons on election duty were using the lift in the school this afternoon when it got stuck on the fourth floor due to some malfunctioning," Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.
After the fire brigade was informed about the incident, its personnel rushed to the spot and rescued those stuck inside the lift, he said.
The lift is frequently used by the poll staff to reach the classrooms where the election material is stored, Kadam said.
Polling for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Palghar and six seats in Mumbai, will be held on Monday (April 29).
technical snag, an official said.
The incident took place in Sahakar Prasarak Mandal school and they were rescued by the fire brigade personnel after around forty minutes of efforts, the official said.
"Six persons on election duty were using the lift in the school this afternoon when it got stuck on the fourth floor due to some malfunctioning," Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.
After the fire brigade was informed about the incident, its personnel rushed to the spot and rescued those stuck inside the lift, he said.
The lift is frequently used by the poll staff to reach the classrooms where the election material is stored, Kadam said.
Polling for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Palghar and six seats in Mumbai, will be held on Monday (April 29).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Finch Says Thank You to 'All Time Greats' Dhoni & Kohli for Jerseys
- Thor and Khaleesi Had an Epic Face-Off on Twitter and Netizens Were Left Gasping
- CoA Look at Bigger Role for Dravid, to Invite Applications for NCA Head Coach
- Remember the Chimp Scrolling Through Instagram? Jane Goodall Calls the Viral Video 'Problematic'
- Diljit Dosanjh's Song on Kylie & Kareena Out Now, Bebo Records Special Thank You Message for Him
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results