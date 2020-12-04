Six TDP MLAs Suspended, ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu Walks Out of Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Six opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs were suspended for the day on Friday by the Speaker as the Andhra Pradesh Assembly witnessed pandemonium on the fifth day of its Winter Session.

After Nimmala Ramanaidu, Bucchaya Choudary, Jogeshwara Rao, Satya Prasad, Ashok and Ramaraju were suspended on the last day of the session, opposition leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also walked out of the House in protest.

Pandemonium prevailed as members discussed the dairy industry, with ruling and opposition legislators engaged in heated exchange of words.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that he had expected Naidu to be present during the discussion on the dairy industry but he, unfortunately, chose to let his party members storm the Speaker's podium and create chaos for selfish purposes.

Reddy alleged that the opposition leader had given media interviews and was spreading "falsehoods" after walking out of the House.

Meanwhile, Speaker Tammineni Seetharam objected to the conduct of opposition lawmakers in the Assembly. "Every day, you are blocking the House from functioning. I am sad to suspend you every day. Considering their behaviour, I have no other option," lamented Seetharam.

Ruling party whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy complained that valuable time of the Assembly members was getting wasted daily, while voicing his displeasure over the TDP MLAs' conduct near the Speaker's seat.