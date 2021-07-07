Six-time MP, Finally Cabinet Minister: Political Journey of Pankaj Chaudhary, BJP's Face in Maharajganj

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader and six-time Member of Parliament from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, Pankaj Chaudhary has secured a berth in the Modi cabinet.

Considered the face of BJP in Maharajganj, Pankaj Chaudhary became an MP and secured a seat in the Lok Sabha for the sixth time in 2019.

Born and educated in Gorakhpur, the 57-year-old has experience of being a councilor to being a Member of Parliament. Born in 1964 in Gorakhpur, Pankaj Chaudhary graduated from Gorakhpur University.

Pankaj Chaudhary was elected as an MP in 1991, 1996, 1998, 2004, 2014. In 2019, he was elected MP for the sixth time, and will now serve as a minister in the Modi cabinet.

The political journey of Pankaj Chaudhary commenced from the Municipal Corporation of Gorakhpur. For the first time in 1989-91, he was elected as a councilor in the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation. After this, he remained the Deputy Mayor in Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation from 1990-91.

This was the year when he got his first big break. In 1991 itself, he was made a member of the executive committee of the state BJP.

In the Lok Sabha elections held in 1991, he got a ticket and won. Chaudhary became an MP for the first time in 1991. He won again in 1996. At the time, he also received the chance to be a part of many parliamentary committees.

During the mid-term elections in 1998, Pankaj Choudhary won again, a member many other parliamentary committees, again. In 2004, he became an MP for the fourth time.

However, his streak of consecutive victories in the Lok Sabha elections was broken in 2009. He fought from BJP but lost the election to Harsh Vardhan of Congress. He finished at the third place.

During the 2014 elections, the BJP once again gave ticket again to Chaudhary and the leader became an MP for the fifth time. However, he could not get a place in the cabinet at the time.

In 2019, he again became an MP. Now, in 2021, he has been sworn in as minister in the first expansion of the Modi cabinet.

