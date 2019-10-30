Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Sixth Independent MLA Adds to Shiv Sena’s Strength in Maharashtra Amid Power Tussle With BJP

The sixth MLA, Manjula Gavit, had won from the Sakri constituency in Dhule district of the state. She was earlier with the BJP.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sixth Independent MLA Adds to Shiv Sena’s Strength in Maharashtra Amid Power Tussle With BJP
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena has enlisted the support of another independent MLA in Maharashtra as the struggle over the sharing of power continues with the BJP.

The latest addition, hours after the BJP made Devendra Fadnavis its CM pick, takes the number of independents who have supported Sena up to six and the party’s tally has increased to 62, sources said.

Uddhav Thackeray’s party had won 56 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections in Maharashtra. The upward movement of numbers, Sena hopes will lend weight to its demand for a 50:50 division for a turn at the Chief Minister's post, over which a bitter tussle is on with ally BJP.

The sixth MLA, Manjula Gavit, had won from the Sakri constituency in Dhule district of the state. She was earlier with the BJP. Prior to this, five of the 13 Independent candidates had declared support for Shiv Sena.

Shankarrao Gadakh, an NCP-backed Independent legislator in Maharashtra, had on Monday offered support to the Sena after meeting party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, with 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member House, are busy wooing the 13 Independent MLAs in the state to give themselves an upper hand during discussions for formation of the next government.

The Sena has demanded a written assurance from the BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power", which could possibly include equal division of the chief ministerial tenure.

Speaking to a news channel on Monday, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "We will see how they do not share the post of chief minister. Both the parties agreed on 50:50 power-sharing formula. There is no need to explain it in detail."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram