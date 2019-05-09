English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SKM Chief Prem Singh Tamang Claims Party Will Sweep Sikkim Assembly Polls
The SKM chief had to bear with the ignominy of being disqualified from the membership of the Sikkim legislative assembly in 2016, following his conviction for a year in a corruption case.
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang.
New Delhi: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang on Monday asserted that his party will "sweep" the upcoming state assembly elections, as people are fed up of the "corrupt" Sikkim Democratic Front government.
"We will sweep the upcoming assembly polls in Sikkim, as the people have become tired of a corrupt government being led by Chief Minister (Pawan Kumar) Chamling for more than two decades," he said at SKM's seventh foundation day function here.
Tamang, popularly known as P S Golay, also hit out at Chamling, his one-time mentor, for "dividing" the society on caste and communal grounds for "vote bank" politics.
"I had to serve a year in imprisonment for a crime which I did not commit," he said, referring to the conviction in a cattle distribution scam during his stint as a minister in the Chamling government.
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
