Slain Sandalwood Smuggler Veerappan's Daughter Vidya Rani Joins BJP

Rani said she wants to take to the people the schemes started by PM Narendra Modi for their welfare.

News18.com

Updated:February 23, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
Slain Sandalwood Smuggler Veerappan's Daughter Vidya Rani Joins BJP
Vidya Rani joined the BJP at a function on Saturday. (ANI)

New Delhi: Vidya Rani, daughter of slain sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, on Saturday joined the BJP, news agency ANI reported.

"I want to work for the poor and the underprivileged, irrespective of their caste and religion. PM Narendra Modi's schemes are for the people and I want to take them to the people," she said.

