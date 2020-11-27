'Slap on MVA Govt': BJP Leaders Target Sena over Bombay HC Verdict on BMC-Kangana Ranaut Tussle

Hours after the Bombay High Court gave its verdict in favour of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and slammed the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for demolishing a part of Ranaut's office, BJP leaders started taking potshots at the ruling camp over the issue.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was the first to hit out at the BMC and target the municipal commissioner as well as Mayor Kishori Pednekar. He asked both of them to resign immediately.

Soon after, Pednekar said, "I will go through the detailed order copy and will have to speak to the department concerned as well as our legal team."

BJP MLAs Ram Kadam and Atul Bhatkhalkar also hit out at the Sena. Kadam said the high court verdict is a slap on the Sena-run Maha Vikas Aghadi government. "Everyone in the country knew the BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut’s office as an act of revenge. This is a victory of justice over injustice," Kadam told CNN-News18.

Bhatkhalkar said the BMC’s move was based on orders from Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He said Thackeray should pay the compensation amount of Rs 2 crore from his own pocket as sought by the actor.

Ranaut has demanded that she be paid another Rs 2 crore as expensive chandeliers and artworks were broken when the BMC went ahead with its demolition.

So far, neither Thackeray nor have any of the senior ministers in the MVA government have responded to the high court verdict.