Slap Sedition Case Against School for Pro-CAA Event, Says Maharashtra Congress
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The Congress on Friday demanded that a sedition case be registered against the management of a school in Mumbai for allegedly forcing children to support the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.
The demand from the Maharashtra Congress comes against the backdrop of a move by police from neighbouring Karnataka to slap sedition charges against a school in Bidar there for staging a drama critical of CAA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The drama was staged by students of fourth, fifth and sixth standard on January 21, and a sedition case was registered on January 26.
The headmistress of Shaheen School and the mother of a student have been arrested by Bidar police in this case. According to media reports, a programme relating to the CAA was organised at the school in Matunga here earlier this month.
"If sedition case can be registered against students for staging drama against CAA, then a case of sedition should be filed against a school management and organisers for holding students to ransom to support CAA at a Mumbai school," Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a statement.
The CAA, under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, came into force from January 10 after a gazette notification was issued by the Centre.
