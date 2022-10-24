V Somanna: Under Fire Over ‘Slap’ Row, K’taka Min, Lingayat Strongman Isn’t New to Controversies

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna stirred a controversy after he allegedly slapped a woman at an event in the state’s Chamarajanagar district when she went with a plea to resolve her grievance. Amid furore by the Opposition, the minister issued an apology but denied slapping the woman. The woman, identified as Kempamma, also claimed that Somanna did not slap her and that the viral video, which surfaced from the event, had been altered.

#WATCH | Karnataka Minister V Somanna caught on camera slapping a woman at an event in Chamarajanagar district’s Hangala village in Gundlupet Taluk, where he was distributing land titles. (Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/RGez4y1fCV — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

Somanna & Controversies

The 72-year-old leader, who stepped into political ring in 1980s, has been involved in several controversies in the past. The minister got into an argument with Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy over urban development during a Cabinet meeting in 2020.

Somanna was reportedly eyeing Bengaluru Urban Development Ministry portfolio which is being held by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presently. Even after the Cabinet reshuffle in August 2020, the differences between two leaders continued, Indian Express reported.

He was at the heart of controversy when Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty proposed to reality TV star Nivedita Gowda during the government-sponsored Dasara programme in Mysuru in 2019. Somanna, the senior leader was the minister in charge of Mysuru district, faced public ire and also asked police to issue a show-cause notice to them for using the public platform for a private affair.

A case was registered against Somanna for allegedly submitting false information in the election affidavit in 2013. A special court rejected the Lokayukta court’s recommendation to the close the case and asked for a probe.

Somanna’s Rise as Lingayat Strongman

Hailing from Kanakapura taluka in Ramanagara district, Somanna’s political journey began in 1980 when he became a corporator at the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation. Later, he joined HD Devegowda-led Samajwadi Janata Party.

A Lingayat with strong connections with influential Lingayat mutts in the Old Mysuru and central Karnataka regions, Somanna suffered defeat in the 1989 Assembly polls but later elected on a Janata Dal ticket. He also became the Bengaluru Development Minister in a Devegowda-led Cabinet. He contested as an Independent in 1999 polls after differences with the Janata Dal. He joined hands with the Congress but walked over to the BJP in 2008.

In the BJP, Somanna emerged as a close confidant of Lingayat strongman and BS Yediyurappa. Even after losing a bypoll in 2009, he was sent to the Upper House of the state legislature the following year. He was elected to the state Assembly from Govindraj Nagar constituency in Bengaluru in 2018 polls.

