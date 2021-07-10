Slaps Over Challan, Attacking a Horse: 12 Times Politicians Lost Their Cool on Camera

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was caught hitting a party volunteer on camera, who had attempted to place his hand on his shoulder. The incident occurred while the Congress leader was in Mandya on Friday to check on the health of a party MP.

Shivakumar slapped the party worker walking beside him who attempted to place his hands on the leader’s shoulder. “What is this behaviour at this place? I have given you freedom, but that doesn’t mean you can do this," DKS reportedly said.

This is not the first time a political leader has lost their cool in public. Various similar cases have been reported in the past; here are some of them:

When Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slapped His Bodyguard: In 2018, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was caught on video slapping his bodyguard during a campaign rally. Chouhan then continued to proceed with the campaign as if nothing happened. The BJP leader was in Sardarpur town to campaign ahead of the municipal elections, scheduled for later this month.

Congress MLA Slapped a Woman Constable: In December 2017, Asha Kumari, a Congress MLA from Dalhousie was caught slapping a woman constable, who was trying to stop her from entering into an event which included Rahul Gandhi, in Shimla. However, the constable too responded, and slapped Kumari back.

When a Shiv Sena MP Hit an Air India Employee: In 2017, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hit an Air India employee with his footwear for not being allotted a business class seat on an all economy flight. The incident ignited country-wide debate on the VVIP culture in the country.

NCP MLA Slapped a Dy Collector: Suresh Lad, Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Karjat in Raigad district, in 2016 came into the limelight for slapping a deputy collector and an employee of a private firm over the issues of the land acquisition for a gas pipeline project.

When a BJP MLA’s Husband Thrashed a Police Officer Over Issuing Challan: In 2017, Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Chandra Kanta Meghwal’s husband thrashed a police officer for issuing challan to a party worker’s vehicle.

When a BJP MLA Was Booked for Attacking a Horse: In 2016, BJP Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi had allegedly attacked a police horse during a rally in Dehradun. During the event near the Vidhan Sabha, which occurred during a BJP-organized protest against the state government, the animal sustained many fractures. The horse was brought to the district veterinary officer for treatment right away. The horse eventually died.

An SP MLC’s Nephew Slapped a Police Officer: Boasting about his political connections, Samajwadi Party MLC Ramesh Yadav’s nephew was caught on camera bragging about his association with the party in 2017. He later slaps and abuses a cop standing near him. “My name is Mohit Yadav…," the accused kept saying.

Blows Over Over-speeding Fine: In a shocker from 2013, a group of MLAs beat up a policeman for “misbehaving" with fellow legislator Kshitij Thakur. The victim had reportedly fined Thakur for over-speeding. And if this was not enough, the victim was later suspended by the Maharashtra police citing his language was “not worthy of a police officer".

Maha BJP Leader Slaps Police Constable: In August 2016, yet another police constable had to bear the tantrums of an “out-of-hand" politician. Ramchandra Avsare, a BJP legislator in Maharashtra, slapped a police constable inside police station in front of several other officers. The constable has had an argument with one of Avsare’s drivers regarding a bike rally.

BJP Leader Smacks Commissioner’s Private Secretary: In September last year, at the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office, a BJP leader allegedly smacked the Commissioner’s Private Secretary for making him and his men wait and not allowing them to meet with the commissioner to discuss certain concerns he wanted to discuss. Following the spat, employees of the civic body protested against the BJP men, while BJP workers also protested against the commissioner using slogans and raising placards.

YSR Leader Threatens Toll Plaza Worker: In 2020, a lawmaker of the ruling Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress was caught on tape threatening and physically abusing a toll plaza worker in Andhra Pradesh after she was stopped for not paying toll tax, in yet another case of politicians demanding preferential treatment.

