Slippers Flung Towards Nitish Kumar at Muzaffarpur Rally, Culprits Miss Target But Three Held

A slipper was thrown at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar by some protestors on Monday while he was going towards his helicopter after addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur district's Sakra.

Muzaffarpur East Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Pandey told News18 that the slippers had been aimed towards the helicopter. However, Kumar wasn't near the chopper then and hence the culprits missed the target. Police has taken at least three people in custody on the charge of creating disturbances at the chief minister's rally, sources said.

A week ago, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met similar fate when an unidentified person threw slippers at him during his rally in Aurangabad. A video of the incident went viral even as the slipper missed the target by a very short gap.

While the RJD leader's supporters looked for the person who hurled it, another slipper landed on Tejashwi's lap. The person was not identified as there was a huge gathering.

The supporters of Tejashwi Yadav, however, pointed out that the slippers were thrown right from the front row across the stage.