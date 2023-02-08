Chants of “Adani, Adani” and “Modi, Modi” were heard during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tirade in Lok Sabha on Wednesday as Opposition members and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a face-off.

The Prime Minister was replying to the ‘motion of thanks’ debate on President Droupadi Murmu’s address. The Opposition has been targeting the government, especially over the Adani Group row and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into it.

As the Prime Minister tore into Congress, the opposition members raised “Adani, Adani" slogans and some of them even walked out of the house during the PM’s speech later. In response to this, the BJP MPs raised “Modi, Modi" slogans.

In a veiled jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who arrived in the middle of the prime minister’s speech, PM Modi said some could not wake up on time.

“I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, “Ye hui na baat." Maybe they slept well & couldn’t wake up (on time). For them it has been said, “Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain",” he said.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the meteoric rise in businessman Gautam Adani’s fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 and made a barrage of allegations against Modi. Some of his remarks were later expunged on the Chair.

The Prime Minister tore into Congress today over several issues from calling the UPA regime a “decade of scams” to accusing the party of abusing federal agencies, Army, RBI and the Supreme Court.

PM Modi said that inflation remained in double digits, and scams like 2G, the Commonwealth Games and a number of terror attacks took place across the country in ten years of the UPA regime.

The Prime Minister said the Enforcement Directorate has brought all Opposition parties together on one platform, it has done what the electorate could not do.

After Rahul Gandhi’s Adani Study Jibe, PM Modi Cites Harvard’s ‘Rise and fall of India’s Congress Party’ Study

A day after Rahul Gandhi’s suggested that a study should be done on the meteoric rise in the business fortunes of billionaire Gautam Adani under the Modi government, PM Modi today cited a study at Harvard University on ‘Rise and fall of India’s Congress Party’ and said many more universities will study the collapse of the party and those responsible for it.

“Some people here have a craze for Harvard studies. During Covid, it was said that there will be a case study on the devastation in India. Over the years an important study has been done at Harvard and the subject of the study is the ‘Rise and fall of India’s Congress Party’," he said.

