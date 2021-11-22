Small Debate, Agri Min to Explain: What Centre May Do Before Junking Farm Laws in Parl

The Union Cabinet is likely to ratify​ the decision of the central government to withdraw the three farm laws on Wednesday, following which the repealing of the legislation will be done in both Houses of Parliament in the upcoming winter session, beginning next week.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the Union government is likely to propose a small discussion at the time of the laws being withdrawn. They said that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is likely to speak in both the Houses to explain to the country why these reforms were withdrawn by the government.

Once the Parliament goes through with the repeal, the bills will be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind for his approval.

On the occasion of Guru Parab on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation said that despite the government’s best intent to press for reforms in the agriculture sector, it failed to convince all the farmers and thus has decided to withdraw the farm bills. Making a very emotional pitch, PM Modi also apologised to the farming community, saying they were unable to convince even if it was a small section of the farmers as to how reforms were needed and would be the most important for this section of society.

Farmers from multiple of associations have been camping at the various borders across the NCR region since November last year to protest the farm laws.

More than 10 rounds of meetings took place between the government-sent interlocutors and Union Ministers Narendra Tomar Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash. They held dialogues with the farmer unions but no solution could be reached.

The matter also reached the doors of the apex court and it was suggested that the implementation of the farm laws be put on hold for a period of two years. But none of these arguments yielded any results and right round the year, farmers stay put at the borders, withstanding bitter cold, exhaustive summers and extended monsoon season.

In September last year, two of the three farm bills were passed by the upper House as the opposition parties demanded voting. But Shri Harivansh, who was officiating on the chair, refused the same and thereby the bills were passed by voice vote alone. The enraged MPs climbed down to the tables, flung papers at the chair, broke microphones and shouted slogans in protest.

Nine members of Parliament was suspended for their conduct on the floor of the House by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

