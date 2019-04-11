Smriti Irani Files Nomination From Amethi, Questions Rahul’s Silence on I-T Raids in MP

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday filed her nomination papers from Amethi, pitting herself against Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has won thrice from the Lok Sabha constituency regarded as Gandhi family pocket borough.Irani filed her papers after a road show, which followed a similar route taken by the one organised by the Congress when Rahul Gandhi filed his own nomination papers here on Wednesday.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied her in the show of strength in a constituency nursed by the Union textiles minister even after being defeated by Rahul Gandhi in 2014, the first time the BJP nominated her as its candidate from Amethi.Irani, who has been lashing out at Gandhi for missing from Amethi and over the lack of development in the constituency, continued her attack Thursday.She questioned his silence over the Income Tax raids against close aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath."What type of politics is the Congress practising when its leaders commit the sin of looting money meant for the welfare of pregnant women and poor children?" she said.