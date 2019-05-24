Take the pledge to vote

Smriti Irani in Amethi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Smriti Irani of BJP Wins, Rahul Gandhi Loses

Live election result status of Smriti Irani in Amethi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Smriti Irani has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

Updated:May 24, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
Smriti Irani in Amethi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Smriti Irani of BJP Wins, Rahul Gandhi Loses
Live election result status of Smriti Irani in Amethi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Smriti Irani has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Smriti Irani shocked everyone when she made Amethi, a seat considered to be a stronghold for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a close contest in 2014 elections. She eventually lose by a margin of 1,07,903 votes, but she managed to get over three lakh votes, thus increasing the BJP's Amethi vote share from 5.81 per cent to 34.38 per cent.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)
With Rahul Gandhi contesting a second seat from Wayanad, Kerala, this time around, Irani has found the perfect weapon to attack the Congress president. The Union Minister has targeted Gandhi and said he is scared from a tough fight and has thus run off to Kerala.

Irani has been campaigning extensively in Amethi and her regular presence and sharp attack on Congress could leave Gandhi embarrassed after the poll results.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)

Amethi Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
468514
49.71%
Smriti Irani
INC
413394
43.86%
Rahul Gandhi
IND
7816
0.83%
Dhurv Lal
BMP
6183
0.66%
Afajal Varis
IND
5616
0.60%
Ram Sajiwan
IND
4301
0.46%
Dinesh Kumar
Nota
3940
0.42%
Nota
IND
3860
0.41%
Bhagwandeen
IND
3177
0.34%
Gopal Prasad
MNSP
3055
0.32%
Ram Sidh Yadav
IND
2318
0.25%
Lal Babu
IND
2085
0.22%
Harun Rasheed
BHSKP
1948
0.21%
Shiv Nandan Singh
MAP
1729
0.18%
Prem Shankar
LGBP
1716
0.18%
Shatrunjai Pratap Singh
IND
1580
0.17%
Hemant Kumar
KMBS
1574
0.17%
Gopal Swaroop Gandhi
IND
1224
0.13%
Mo. Hasan Lahari
RSAD
1144
0.12%
Ram Milan
ARSP
1057
0.11%
Pankaj Ramkumar Sing
IND
1039
0.11%
Vipin Yadav
CPI
988
0.10%
Bas Deo Maurya
BPHP
958
0.10%
Durgesh Singh
JP (S)
847
0.09%
Nathu Ram
IND
779
0.08%
Suresh Kumar Shukla
IND
569
0.06%
Saritha S. Nair
IND
547
0.06%
Dr. U.P. Shivananda
IND
495
0.05%
Shiv Kumar
