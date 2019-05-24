Smriti Irani in Amethi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Smriti Irani of BJP Wins, Rahul Gandhi Loses

live Status party name candidate name BJP Smriti Irani BJP Smriti Irani WON

Amethi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 468514 49.71% Smriti Irani Won INC 413394 43.86% Rahul Gandhi IND 7816 0.83% Dhurv Lal BMP 6183 0.66% Afajal Varis IND 5616 0.60% Ram Sajiwan IND 4301 0.46% Dinesh Kumar Nota 3940 0.42% Nota IND 3860 0.41% Bhagwandeen IND 3177 0.34% Gopal Prasad MNSP 3055 0.32% Ram Sidh Yadav IND 2318 0.25% Lal Babu IND 2085 0.22% Harun Rasheed BHSKP 1948 0.21% Shiv Nandan Singh MAP 1729 0.18% Prem Shankar LGBP 1716 0.18% Shatrunjai Pratap Singh IND 1580 0.17% Hemant Kumar KMBS 1574 0.17% Gopal Swaroop Gandhi IND 1224 0.13% Mo. Hasan Lahari RSAD 1144 0.12% Ram Milan ARSP 1057 0.11% Pankaj Ramkumar Sing IND 1039 0.11% Vipin Yadav CPI 988 0.10% Bas Deo Maurya BPHP 958 0.10% Durgesh Singh JP (S) 847 0.09% Nathu Ram IND 779 0.08% Suresh Kumar Shukla IND 569 0.06% Saritha S. Nair IND 547 0.06% Dr. U.P. Shivananda IND 495 0.05% Shiv Kumar

Smriti Irani shocked everyone when she made Amethi, a seat considered to be a stronghold for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a close contest in 2014 elections. She eventually lose by a margin of 1,07,903 votes, but she managed to get over three lakh votes, thus increasing the BJP's Amethi vote share from 5.81 per cent to 34.38 per cent.With Rahul Gandhi contesting a second seat from Wayanad, Kerala, this time around, Irani has found the perfect weapon to attack the Congress president. The Union Minister has targeted Gandhi and said he is scared from a tough fight and has thus run off to Kerala.Irani has been campaigning extensively in Amethi and her regular presence and sharp attack on Congress could leave Gandhi embarrassed after the poll results.