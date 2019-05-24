English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Smriti Irani in Amethi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Smriti Irani of BJP Wins, Rahul Gandhi Loses
Live election result status of Smriti Irani in Amethi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Smriti Irani has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Live election result status of Smriti Irani in Amethi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Smriti Irani has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Smriti Irani shocked everyone when she made Amethi, a seat considered to be a stronghold for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a close contest in 2014 elections. She eventually lose by a margin of 1,07,903 votes, but she managed to get over three lakh votes, thus increasing the BJP's Amethi vote share from 5.81 per cent to 34.38 per cent.
With Rahul Gandhi contesting a second seat from Wayanad, Kerala, this time around, Irani has found the perfect weapon to attack the Congress president. The Union Minister has targeted Gandhi and said he is scared from a tough fight and has thus run off to Kerala.
Irani has been campaigning extensively in Amethi and her regular presence and sharp attack on Congress could leave Gandhi embarrassed after the poll results.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Smriti Irani
BJP
Smriti Irani
WON
Irani has been campaigning extensively in Amethi and her regular presence and sharp attack on Congress could leave Gandhi embarrassed after the poll results.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Amethi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
468514
49.71%
Smriti Irani
INC
413394
43.86%
Rahul Gandhi
IND
7816
0.83%
Dhurv Lal
BMP
6183
0.66%
Afajal Varis
IND
5616
0.60%
Ram Sajiwan
IND
4301
0.46%
Dinesh Kumar
Nota
3940
0.42%
Nota
IND
3860
0.41%
Bhagwandeen
IND
3177
0.34%
Gopal Prasad
MNSP
3055
0.32%
Ram Sidh Yadav
IND
2318
0.25%
Lal Babu
IND
2085
0.22%
Harun Rasheed
BHSKP
1948
0.21%
Shiv Nandan Singh
MAP
1729
0.18%
Prem Shankar
LGBP
1716
0.18%
Shatrunjai Pratap Singh
IND
1580
0.17%
Hemant Kumar
KMBS
1574
0.17%
Gopal Swaroop Gandhi
IND
1224
0.13%
Mo. Hasan Lahari
RSAD
1144
0.12%
Ram Milan
ARSP
1057
0.11%
Pankaj Ramkumar Sing
IND
1039
0.11%
Vipin Yadav
CPI
988
0.10%
Bas Deo Maurya
BPHP
958
0.10%
Durgesh Singh
JP (S)
847
0.09%
Nathu Ram
IND
779
0.08%
Suresh Kumar Shukla
IND
569
0.06%
Saritha S. Nair
IND
547
0.06%
Dr. U.P. Shivananda
IND
495
0.05%
Shiv Kumar
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- 'EVM = Everyone Voted Modi': Twitter Comes up With New Acronym After NDA's Triumph in Elections
- WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results