English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Poll Affidavit, Union Minister Smriti Irani Says She's Not a Graduate
In her poll affidavit, Irani revealed that she undertook her exams for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) first year from Delhi University's School of Open Learning, but did not complete the three-year degree course.
File photo of Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Loading...
New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani's educational qualifications, which had stirred a controversy five years ago, has taken a new turn this election season. Irani, who had been rubbishing Opposition's claim that she is not a graduate, accepted on Thursday that she enrolled for an undergraduate course in Delhi University but did not complete it.
In her poll affidavit, Irani revealed that she undertook her exams for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) first year from Delhi University's School of Open Learning, but "did not complete the three-year degree course".
The latest revelation could provide fodder for fresh controversy as the Opposition had been raising the issue ever since it emerged that Irani had made contradictory declarations when she contested the parliamentary elections in 2004 and 2014.
As a candidate in 2004 elections from Chandni Chowk in Delhi, Irani had declared that she had a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree. "BA 1996 Delhi University (School of Correspondence)", she had written in the column which seeks details of university education and the year in which the course was completed.
In the same column of the affidavit filed in the 2014 elections from Amethi, the Union minister had said, "Bachelor of Commerce Part-1, School of Open Learning (Correspondence), University of Delhi-1994" after clearing Class XII in 1993. However, in the latest affidavit, she has specifically mentioned that she did not complete the three-year course.
Irani had also said at a media event in August 2014 that she has a degree from the prestigious Yale University in the US. Congress had then asked her why did she not mention this in her poll affidavit.
Additionally, a case was filed against the textiles minister in Delhi High Court alleging that she misrepresented her education qualifications.
Many top leaders, however, came out in Irani's support at the time of the controversy. Among them was former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, who had tweeted, "To say that someone needs to be educated to be HRD Min is like saying one needs to be a pilot for Civil Aviation or a miner for Coal Min."
In her poll affidavit, Irani revealed that she undertook her exams for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) first year from Delhi University's School of Open Learning, but "did not complete the three-year degree course".
The latest revelation could provide fodder for fresh controversy as the Opposition had been raising the issue ever since it emerged that Irani had made contradictory declarations when she contested the parliamentary elections in 2004 and 2014.
As a candidate in 2004 elections from Chandni Chowk in Delhi, Irani had declared that she had a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree. "BA 1996 Delhi University (School of Correspondence)", she had written in the column which seeks details of university education and the year in which the course was completed.
In the same column of the affidavit filed in the 2014 elections from Amethi, the Union minister had said, "Bachelor of Commerce Part-1, School of Open Learning (Correspondence), University of Delhi-1994" after clearing Class XII in 1993. However, in the latest affidavit, she has specifically mentioned that she did not complete the three-year course.
Irani had also said at a media event in August 2014 that she has a degree from the prestigious Yale University in the US. Congress had then asked her why did she not mention this in her poll affidavit.
Additionally, a case was filed against the textiles minister in Delhi High Court alleging that she misrepresented her education qualifications.
Many top leaders, however, came out in Irani's support at the time of the controversy. Among them was former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, who had tweeted, "To say that someone needs to be educated to be HRD Min is like saying one needs to be a pilot for Civil Aviation or a miner for Coal Min."
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- John Abraham’s Spy Thriller RAW Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark at Box Office
- New Porsche 911 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 1.82 Crore
- Fortnite v8.30 Patch Notes: Here’s What Epic Games’ Big Update Includes
- Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber's Daughter Has a Special Surprise for Them on Wedding Anniversary
- 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' and ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ Land in Legal Trouble for Government's Promotion
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results