'Definitely Been in Films...': How Leaders Reacted to Congress' 'Latka-Jhatka' Jibe at Smriti Irani

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai’s ‘latka-jhatka’ jibe at Union minister Smriti Irani has snowballed, triggering sharp criticism from several top leaders, including Irani herself.

The Union minister dared Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether he will run from Amethi. “Rahul Gandhi ji, heard that you have used one of your state leaders to indecently announce your candidature from Amethi for the 2024 polls. So can I take it for sure that you will contest from Amethi? Will you not run to the second seat? Aren’t you afraid??? PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your misogynistic goons a new speechwriter," she tweeted.

सुना है @RahulGandhi जी आपने अपने किसी प्रांतीय नेता से अभद्र तरीके से 2024 में अमेठी से लड़ने की घोषणा करवाई है।तो क्या आपका अमेठी से लड़ना पक्का समझूँ? दूसरी सीट पर तो नहीं भागेंगे? डरेंगे तो नहीं??? PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your mysoginistic goons a new speechwriter. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 19, 2022

How it Began

Ajay Rai courted controversy on Monday over his statement that Irani only comes to her constituency Amethi to show “latkas" and “jhatkas", an unflattering reference to dance moves.

“Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows ‘latka-jhatka’, and leaves," Congress’ UP chief said during a press interaction.

He further said that Amethi has been a Gandhi bastion, and they will ask the “Gandhis to fight and again win from here in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls".

The statement did not go down well among the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, who launched a scathing attack on Rai and the Congress party.

How BJP, Other Political Leaders Reacted

• BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that this is not a ‘sanyog’ but a ‘prayog’ sponsored by the Gandhi family. “Rahul Gandhi loyalist Ajay Rai makes shocking “latke jhatke” comment on Smriti Irani ji. This is not a Sanyog - it is a prayog sponsored by first family to take political revenge because Smriti ji defeated the dynast - Congress even insulted 1st Woman Adivasi President," said Poonawala.

Rahul Gandhi loyalist Ajay Rai makes shocking “latke jhatke” comment on Smriti Irani jiThis is not a Sanyog - it is a prayog sponsored by first family to take political revenge bcoz Smriti ji defeated the dynast - Congress even insulted 1st Woman Adivasi President pic.twitter.com/72KH1WM9iM — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 19, 2022

• Another spokesperson, Anila Singh, said that this is the character of the Congress party, and their leaders are misogynist. “I am not at all surprised as this is the character of Congress party. We have seen in the past that they do not have any respect for women and this is the reason prominent female faces have left the party. A political party is headed by a woman (Sonia Gandhi) and a daughter of that powerful woman (Priyanka Gandhi) who carries out campaigns like ‘Ladki hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’. Is this the way Congress is going to ridicule the position and character of a woman?" she asked.

“Smriti Irani is the leader who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. What does he have to say about Rahul, Priyanka, and Sonia Gandhi? It’s easy to character-assassinate any successful woman. By making such comments no woman is getting affected but it showcases his own Character, Sanskar, and the party’s values," Singh was quoted by Republic.com.

• Former Union cabinet minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that while “boys" are fighting for development, Smriti Irani is clearing the dust of feudal politics.

• Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said that such statements are not democratic. “Smriti Irani has been elected by the people; she is a great leader of the country. It is not right to talk about her like this," he added. Former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that everyone knows the role played by Smriti Irani in region’s development.

• Condemning the statement, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said that Irani has “definitely been in films earlier but now she is a big leader". “She is respected everywhere. It is wrong to talk like this," he added.

