Smriti Irani Meets Maneka Gandhi to Discuss Important Issues in WCD Ministry

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Smriti Irani Meets Maneka Gandhi to Discuss Important Issues in WCD Ministry
She is yet to formally take charge of the WCD Ministry. Preparation has already begun at the Women and Child Development Ministry to welcome Irani, who is likely to assume office on Monday.
She is yet to formally take charge of the WCD Ministry. Preparation has already begun at the Women and Child Development Ministry to welcome Irani, who is likely to assume office on Monday.
New Delhi: Newly-appointed Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani met her predecessor Maneka Gandhi on Saturday to discuss important issues in the ministry and the way forward in tackling them.
Sharing a picture with Gandhi on Twitter, Irani said she is "grateful" to the former Women and Child Development minister for "sparing her valuable time and blessing her".
"It was extremely kind of her to highlight important issues in the WCD Ministry and guide me on the way forward," Irani tweeted.
She is yet to formally take charge of the WCD Ministry. Preparation has already begun at the Women and Child Development Ministry to welcome Irani, who is likely to assume office on Monday, sources said.
From tackling malnutrition and stunted growth among children to drafting the regulations for sexual harassment at workplace, a host of challenges await Irani, who was appointed as the WCD Minister on Friday.
Among several issues that await the Union minister are completing the registration of child care institutions and ensuring that the anti-trafficking bill passes the Rajya Sabha hurdle.
She emerged as a 'giant slayer' after defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. Irani has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.
Sharing a picture with Gandhi on Twitter, Irani said she is "grateful" to the former Women and Child Development minister for "sparing her valuable time and blessing her".
"It was extremely kind of her to highlight important issues in the WCD Ministry and guide me on the way forward," Irani tweeted.
She is yet to formally take charge of the WCD Ministry. Preparation has already begun at the Women and Child Development Ministry to welcome Irani, who is likely to assume office on Monday, sources said.
From tackling malnutrition and stunted growth among children to drafting the regulations for sexual harassment at workplace, a host of challenges await Irani, who was appointed as the WCD Minister on Friday.
Among several issues that await the Union minister are completing the registration of child care institutions and ensuring that the anti-trafficking bill passes the Rajya Sabha hurdle.
She emerged as a 'giant slayer' after defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. Irani has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.
