Snubbed by Congress-BJP, Madhya Pradesh Tribal Outfit Announces Candidates For 4 Seats

It seems that in-fighting isn't the only trouble that the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh are facing. The parties have now found a new rival in Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti, a tribal outfit, as it announced its candidates for four seats in the state's tribal pockets.JAYS, which has a steady group of followers in the tribal pockets of Malwa-Nimar region, had been in touch with both the BJP and Congress but decided to contest alone on the four seats after the response from both parties remained unsatisfactory.JAYS announced the names of Mahendra Kannauj from Dhar and Kamleshwar Dodiyar from Ratlam-Jhabua following a meeting of its screening committee.The outfit has extended support to Gondwana Gantantra Party’s candidate from Betul, Pushpa Pendram.JAYS has, however, remained indecisive about its candidates from the Khargone seat and an announcement is likely to come in the next few days, said senior functionary Antim Mujalde.Mujalde also claimed that the party had significantly contributed towards the formation of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh last year and had wanted the party to field four of its member. The grand old party, however, refused to relent.“We had consultations with the BJP also but it wanted to field our national convener Dr Hiralal Alawa from Dhar-Mhow, which he declined,” Mujalde said.Interestingly, the list of candidates is different from the one that had been finalised by Alwa, who is an MLA from Manawar. Alwa remained unavailable to comment.During an earlier chat with News18, Dr Alawa had clarified that his outfit was seeking four tickets for tribal youths and had said that the candidates would be fielded as independents if the two parties refused to offer them tickets.A progressive youths’ organisation of tribals, JAYS is working towards the upliftment of tribals’ and has been fighting against atrocities on the marginalised people of the community.