1-min read

'So Much Jewellery for Whom?' UP Cop Schools Girl Who Complained of Molestation, Priyanka Shares Video

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted the video in which a girl is narrating that she was molested by a group of men and her brother was beaten up for protesting their remarks.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
'So Much Jewellery for Whom?' UP Cop Schools Girl Who Complained of Molestation, Priyanka Shares Video
Video grab of a girl being panned by a policeman for wearing jewellery.
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday posted a video of a girl being panned by a policeman for wearing jewellery while she was attempting to file an eve teasing complaint, and said the first step towards ensuring justice for women is listening to them.

She posted the video in which a girl is narrating that she was molested by a group of men and her brother was beaten up for protesting their remarks. In response, the police official asks the girl about her attire and bangles and locket worn by married women. He also pulls up her family.

"A girl who has gone to file a report of eve teasing is being treated in this manner at a police station. On one hand crimes against women are not going down in Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand protectors of law are behaving in this manner," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. The first step towards getting justice for women is listening to them, she said.

Priyanka Gandhi has been attacking the Yogi Adityanath government over alleged rise in crimes against women in the state, demanding action against those breaking the law.

(With PTI inputs)

