1-min read

'Your Govt Allowed Militancy to Re-emerge': Omar Abdullah's Spin on Ravi Shankar Prasad's Tweet

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's tweet and statement that more militants were killed under the NDA government than in the UPA rule.

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2018, 12:33 PM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.
Srinagar: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the NDA government's claim that more militants were killed in Kashmir during its rule than in the UPA dispensation actually tells how it allowed militancy and violence to re-emerge in the Valley.

“Actually minister sahib this tells the story of how your government allowed militancy & violence to re-emerge in J&K forcing the security forces to kill more terrorists (sic),” Omar wrote on Twitter.



The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's tweet and statement that more militants were killed under the NDA government than in the UPA rule.



Prasad said security forces had killed 72 and 67 militants in 2012 and 2013 under the UPA and the figure rose to 110 in 2014 when the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre.

He said the forces killed 108 militants in 2015, 150 in 2016, 217 in 2017 and 75 till May this year.

Omar said the increase in the number of militants killed was not an achievement. “You should be embarrassed by these statistics not be claiming them as some achievement,” the National Conference vice-president said in his tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

| Edited by: Puja Menon
