Social Distancing Not in Mind? KCR Daughter Kavitha Hosts Party for 500 TRS Functionaries at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid severe coronavirus crisis and fervent calls for social distancing to check the spread of the disease, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakunta Kavitha recently organised a dinner party with more than 500 people at a resort in Hyderabad.

The event happened at a time when the chief minister has himself has called for self restraint and urged people to not make social contacts to prevent spread of the virus that has been declared a pandemic by the World health Organisation. India’s Covid-19 positive cases touched 298 of whom four have died and 23 have recovered.

For Rao's press conference on Saturday, the seating of media personnel was arranged with the distance of about a metre.

Kavitha is slated to contest as a candidate of the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) for the legislative council from Nizamabad.

TRS leaders hosted the event on behalf of the CM’s daughter and invited all the elected representatives of zilla parishads, mandal parishads and municipalities of her constituency along with their family member.

A video of the get-together has been shared in social media.

The state BJP leadership has hit out the TRS for hosting the event at the time when the country is grappling to keep the COVID-19 spread under check.

Nizamabad’s BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind uploaded the video on twitter and wrote, “Weddings to public exams cancelled across the country. The footage is a political campaign organised by Ms. Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of CM of Telangana, for her mere MLC election, risking more than 500 people & their families (exponential if their social contacts are considered).”