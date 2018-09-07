English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale Bats for 25 Percent Quota For Poor Among Upper Castes
The Union minister said the government could consider the issue of reservation in promotions for other backward castes and Dalits in the winter session of Parliament.
File photo of Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale.
Loading...
Lucknow: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Friday rooted for 25 per cent reservation to the poor among the upper castes by enhancing the quota limit to 75 per cent.
"I believe if a bill is passed to ensure 25 per cent reservation for the poor among the upper castes, it will be beneficial to all... the upper castes think Dalits get reservation while they are deprived of it...," Athawale told newspersons here.
To a question, Athawale said, "I think that all will benefit if the reservation limit is enhanced to 75 per cent from the present 50 per cent... all political parties will have to help the government in this regard."
The Union minister said the government could consider the issue of reservation in promotions for other backward castes and Dalits in the winter session of Parliament.
On recent amendments to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Parliament to overturn a Supreme Court judgment, Athawale said that no changes would be made now.
He said he would like to assure all sections of the society that this act would not be misused and stressed that instead of demanding change in the act, the upper castes needed to change their mindset towards the Dalits.
On yesterday's "Bharat Bandh" in the BJP-ruled states, he said it was actually a design of the opposition parties to defame the government.
Athawale, who is the president of Republican Party of India, said he wanted to contest three-four seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh for which he would talk to BJP chief Amit Shah.
Claiming that some important leaders of the BSP are in touch with him, he said the BJP will benefit in the state with the coming together of the RPI.
He also said the BJP could win around 300 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections.
"I believe if a bill is passed to ensure 25 per cent reservation for the poor among the upper castes, it will be beneficial to all... the upper castes think Dalits get reservation while they are deprived of it...," Athawale told newspersons here.
To a question, Athawale said, "I think that all will benefit if the reservation limit is enhanced to 75 per cent from the present 50 per cent... all political parties will have to help the government in this regard."
The Union minister said the government could consider the issue of reservation in promotions for other backward castes and Dalits in the winter session of Parliament.
On recent amendments to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Parliament to overturn a Supreme Court judgment, Athawale said that no changes would be made now.
He said he would like to assure all sections of the society that this act would not be misused and stressed that instead of demanding change in the act, the upper castes needed to change their mindset towards the Dalits.
On yesterday's "Bharat Bandh" in the BJP-ruled states, he said it was actually a design of the opposition parties to defame the government.
Athawale, who is the president of Republican Party of India, said he wanted to contest three-four seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh for which he would talk to BJP chief Amit Shah.
Claiming that some important leaders of the BSP are in touch with him, he said the BJP will benefit in the state with the coming together of the RPI.
He also said the BJP could win around 300 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in All-Black Ensemble at Awards Ceremony
- Gavaskar Reminds Shastri of India's Past Overseas Record
- New Apple Watch Series 4 Images Indicate Bigger Display With Higher Resolution
- US Open: 'I love you', Naomi Osaka Tells Final Opponent Serena Williams
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...