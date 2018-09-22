Social Media Campaign, Building Core Group: Shivpal Yadav is Set to Take on 'Dakaits', Samajwadi Party

After breaking away from his nephew-led Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Yadav has begun from the scratch. From convincing disgruntled Samajwadis to join his party to initiating social media campaigns for bringing more youths into the fold, Yadav has been busy in 'party strengthening exercises' recently.Yadav had announced his break way outfit, Samajwadi Secular Morcha, after failing to reach a consensus with his nephew and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Since then he has been working round the clock to prepare for 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a clear agenda to not support any member of Akhilesh's party except for 'netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav)."The time for patch-up or any understanding with SP leadership has gone; I have waited for two good years before taking this decision. Barring netaji, the Samajwadi Secular Morcha will not support any candidate even if he/she is from our family. We are busy expanding our base and more people and leaders are willing to join us in our Secular Morcha. Our new political party will play a significant role in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We will play a prominent role in strengthening the secular block against the BJP," SSM chief told News18.On Saturday, Yadav met senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwati Singh and sought his blessings.According to sources, the preparations to make his party's presence felt in UP politics are in full swing and leaders from all over the state are visiting Shivpal Yadav everyday at his house in Lucknow.Remembering his days with SP patriarch, Yadav said, "I had also washed clothes of 'netaji' (Mulayam). I always helped everyone but was cheated many times. I can tolerate 'chori' (theft) but not 'dakaiti' (robbery)." He said he would fight for "social justice" through the Morcha. There is no point "re-considering" the decision to quit the SP, he reiterated.Reliable sources in the Shivpal camp say that the ground work is being done. Names are being finalised, while two spokespersons' lists are already out, the district units and office bearers names will also be finalised soon. By mid-October, formalities related to registration of the party will be completed.Even Yadav is not wasting a single minute and is reaching out to senior and important politicians on a day to day basis. The support team at Yadav's house at Vikramaditya Marg is busy with work from social media campaigns to taking care of the workers who are turning up to meet their leader.