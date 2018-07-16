Social Media War Breaks Out Between Kamal Nath and Scindia Supporters

The supporters of Madhya Pradesh Congress on social media seem to be divided over the choice of chief minister candidate of the party, with one side vehemently backing party head Kamal Nath and the other supporting campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia.Soon after Kamal Nath, the nine-time Chhindwara MP, took over as the party head in Madhya Pradesh, his followers flooded the social media with posts backing his candidature as the possible chief minister once Congress gains majority in Assembly elections.Scindia’s supporters too have also been pitching him as the CM candidate. On twitter, ‘Chief Minister Scindia’ and ‘Chief Minister Kamal Nath’ have been trending.The Congress party, however, has distanced itself from the tussle on social media . “At present we all are focusing on forming the government collectively,” Congress executive president Ramniwas Rawat said.The BJP has ridiculed the social media battle of Congress supporters, calling the spat futile as BJP would be forming the government in the state again.Meanwhile, CM Shivraj also took a dig at internal fighting in Congress. “We are yet to be told, who the commander of the opposition is,” he said at an event in Ujjain on July 12.Earlier, Kamal Nath had almost agreed to CM candidature of Scindia, but fearing controversy the party chose not to declare its CM candidate.