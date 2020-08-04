SOG Transfers Probe Into Rajasthan MLAs Horse Trading Cases to Anti-Corruption Bureau

The Special Operations Group of Rajasthan police, probing into the cases of alleged horse-trading of the Congress MLAs aimed at toppling the Gehlot government, on Tuesday transferred them to the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau, saying no case of sedition is made out.

A statement by ATS and SOG wing of the state police said all documents pertaining to the three cases registered by it last month were transferred to the ACB on legal advice.

The legal advice said that no case of sedition under section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code was committed and the offences pertained to the Prevention of Corruption Act to be probed by the ACB, the SOG statement said.

Prima facie, the crime was proved to be committed under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Hence the case papers and all other documents have been sent to the ACB for further necessary action, the statement said.

The SOG had registered the first FIR on July 10 under IPC sections 124-A and 120-B and two persons were arrested in the case.

Later on July 17, two more FIRs were registered by the SOG on charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy on a complaint by Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi.

The SOG had arrested an alleged middleman, Sajay Jain, on July 17 and a court had remanded him in police custody for interrogation.

In an audio clip, he was purportedly heard talking to Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma and one Gajendra Singh, who the Congress claims, is Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Sanjay Jain was allegedly acting as a middleman and the Congress claims he is a BJP leader while the BJP has rejected the allegation saying Jain has no association with it.