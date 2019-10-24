Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sohna Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सोहना): Rohtas Singh of JJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sohna (सोहना) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Sanjay Singh
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Sohna Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सोहना): Rohtas Singh of JJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sohna (सोहना) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Sohna (सोहना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Gurgaon district of Haryana and is part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.42% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.7%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,30,071 eligible electors, of which 1,23,562 were male, 1,06,504 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,234 service voters had also registered to vote.

Sohna Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
23668
57.94%
Sanjay Singh
JJP
17181
42.06%
Rohtas Singh
RLP
--
0.00%
Shokat
PPI(D)
--
0.00%
Samay Singh
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota
INLD
--
0.00%
Rohtash
BSP
--
0.00%
Javed Ahmad
IND
--
0.00%
Dharam Pal
AAP
--
0.00%
Narender Kumar
LKSK(P)
--
0.00%
Dayaram
INC
--
0.00%
Shamsuddin
IND
--
0.00%
Nihal Singh
RPI(A)
--
0.00%
Ombir

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,93,099 eligible electors, of which 1,03,711 were male, 89,388 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,234 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,53,130.

Sohna has an elector sex ratio of 861.95.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Tejpal Tawar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 24547 votes which was 16.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.2% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dharambir of INC won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 505 votes which was 0.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 17.93% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 78. Sohna Assembly segment of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Gurgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 71.6%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 76.96%, while it was 74.46 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.36%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 238 polling stations in 78. Sohna constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 171.

Extent: 78. Sohna constituency comprises of the following areas of Gurgaon district of Haryana: PCs Sohna, Silani, Bhondsi, Garhi Bazidpur, Daula, Ghamdoj, Saramathla, Raisina, Harchandpur, Ghangola and Ulhawas of Sohna KC, Sohna (Municipal Committee) of Sohna Tehsil and Taoru Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sohna is: 28.2773 77.0461.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sohna results

