Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Solapur City Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सोलापूर शहर मध्य, Sholapur City Central): Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi of AIMIM Leading

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Solapur City Central (सोलापूर शहर मध्य, Sholapur City Central) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
IND
Kothe Mahesh Vishnupant
LEADING

Detailed Results
249. Solapur City Central ( ( Sholapur City Central) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.14% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,01,208 eligible electors, of which 1,51,849 were male, 1,49,348 female and 11 voters of the third gender. A total of 44 service voters had also registered to vote.

Solapur City Central Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Rajendra Dasharathsa Rangrej
BSP
--
--
Rahul Maruti Sarvgod
IND
--
--
Nagamani Kisan Jakkan
IND
--
--
Manish Subhash Gaikwad
IND
--
--
Sachin Shahu Maske
IND
--
--
Sathi Bashirahmed Bashamiya Shaikh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Umesh Kishanrao Karpekar
INC
--
--
Shinde Praniti Shushilkumar
HDJP
--
--
M.gous Samad Qureshi
IND
--
--
Kothe Mahesh Vishnupant
IND
--
--
Deepak Ratan Gavali
IND
--
--
Ashok Bhairavnath Machan
IND
--
--
Adv. Vikram Uttam Kasabe
CPM
--
--
Adam Narasayya Narayan
SS
--
--
Dilip Brahmadeo Mane
AIMIM
--
--
Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi
AAP
--
--
Khateeb Vakeel
IND
--
--
Kalyani Shankar Halsangi
VBA
--
--
Imtiyaj Abdulmannan Peerjade
BVA
--
--
Abute Vijay Goutamkumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,78,177 eligible electors, of which 1,42,157 were male, 1,36,017 female and 11 voters of the third gender. A total of 44 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,85,075.

Solapur City Central has an elector sex ratio of 983.53.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar of INC won in this seat by defeating the AIMIM candidate by a margin of 9769 votes which was 5.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.77% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 33364 votes which was 24.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.71% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 249. Solapur City Central Assembly segment of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. Solapur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 27 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55.47%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 58.61%, while it was 48.01 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.14%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 283 polling stations in 249. Solapur City Central constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 262.

Extent: 249. Solapur City Central constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Solapur North Tehsil (Part) - Solapur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) - Ward No.6, 29 to 39, 44 to 47, 50, 51, 66 to 85, 89 & 90.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Solapur City Central is: 17.6442 75.9363.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Solapur City Central results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
