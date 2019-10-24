Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Solapur City North Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सोलापूर शहर उत्तर, Sholapur City North): Deshmukh Vijaykumar Sidramappa of BJP Leading
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Solapur City North (सोलापूर शहर उत्तर, Sholapur City North) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
248. Solapur City North ( ( Sholapur City North) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,86,189 eligible electors, of which 1,45,695 were male, 1,40,473 female and 21 voters of the third gender. A total of 72 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,71,536 eligible electors, of which 1,39,315 were male, 1,32,205 female and 21 voters of the third gender. A total of 72 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,67,133.
Solapur City North has an elector sex ratio of 964.16.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijay Sidramappa Deshmukh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 68878 votes which was 44.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.39% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Deshmukh Vijaykumar Sidramappa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10090 votes which was 7.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.58% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 248. Solapur City North Assembly segment of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. Solapur Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.46%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.73%, while it was 51.22 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.27%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 268 polling stations in 248. Solapur City North constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 258.
Extent: 248. Solapur City North constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Solapur North Tehsil (Part) – Revenue Circle Solapur, Solapur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) -Ward No. 1 to 5, 15 to 28, 48 to 49, 52 to 65, 86 to 88.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Solapur City North is: 17.7049 75.8879.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Solapur City North results.
