Solapur City North Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सोलापूर शहर उत्तर, Sholapur City North): Deshmukh Vijaykumar Sidramappa of BJP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

248. Solapur City North ( ( Sholapur City North) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,86,189 eligible electors, of which 1,45,695 were male, 1,40,473 female and 21 voters of the third gender. A total of 72 service voters had also registered to vote.

Solapur City North Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 5682 62.29% Deshmukh Vijaykumar Sidramappa LEADING NCP 1100 12.06% Manohar Ganpat Sapate IND 1015 11.13% Manisha Keshav Mane VBA 734 8.05% Anand Baburao Chandanshive AIMIM 281 3.08% Bansode Atish Mohan NOTA 87 0.95% Nota IND 54 0.59% Vishnu Ramswami Khandare BSP 50 0.55% Namdeo Tukaram Raste HDJP 26 0.29% Husain A.samad Kureshi AMPI 23 0.25% Khandu Bhimrao Dhade IND 15 0.16% Nagmani Kisan Jakkan SBP 13 0.14% Raut Somnath Vijay IND 13 0.14% Jayraj Dhanraj Nagansure IND 11 0.12% Irakshetti Sushant Sidram IND 10 0.11% Ahmed Qasim Momin IND 8 0.09% Cholle Vijay Prakash

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,71,536 eligible electors, of which 1,39,315 were male, 1,32,205 female and 21 voters of the third gender. A total of 72 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,67,133.

Solapur City North has an elector sex ratio of 964.16.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijay Sidramappa Deshmukh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 68878 votes which was 44.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.39% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Deshmukh Vijaykumar Sidramappa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10090 votes which was 7.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.58% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 248. Solapur City North Assembly segment of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. Solapur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.46%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.73%, while it was 51.22 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.27%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 268 polling stations in 248. Solapur City North constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 258.

Extent: 248. Solapur City North constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Solapur North Tehsil (Part) – Revenue Circle Solapur, Solapur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) -Ward No. 1 to 5, 15 to 28, 48 to 49, 52 to 65, 86 to 88.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Solapur City North is: 17.7049 75.8879.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Solapur City North results.

