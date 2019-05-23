Solapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Solapur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BHMP -- -- Krishna Nagnath Bhise VBA -- -- Ambedkar Prakash Yashwant BPSP -- -- Vishnu Sidram Gaidhankar HJP -- -- Shrivenkateshwar Maha Swamiji (Katakdhond D.G.) IND -- -- Khandare Sudarshan Raichand IND -- -- Ughade Ashok Bhagwanrao BMP -- -- Prof. Dr. Arjun Gena Ohal INC -- -- Shinde Shushilkumar Sambhjirao IND -- -- Malhari Gulab Patole IND -- -- Adv. Manisha Manohar Karande IND -- -- Adv. Vikram Uttam Kasabe IND -- -- Shrimant Muralidhar Mhaske NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Shri Sha. Bra. Dr. Jai Sidheshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji

42. Solapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.38%. The estimated literacy level of Solapur is 77.68%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sharad Bansode of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,49,674 votes which was 15.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Shinde Sushilkumar Sambhajirao of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 99,632 votes which was 13.40% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 52.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.88% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.63% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Solapur was: Sharad Bansode (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,93,734 men, 8,08,990 women and 15 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Solapur is: 17.6715 75.8976Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शोलापुर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); সোলাপুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); सोलापूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); સોલાપુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); சோலாப்பூர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); షోలాపూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಸೋಲಾಪುರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); സോലാപുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).