English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Solapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Solapur (सोलापूर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Solapur (सोलापूर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
42. Solapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.38%. The estimated literacy level of Solapur is 77.68%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sharad Bansode of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,49,674 votes which was 15.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Shinde Sushilkumar Sambhajirao of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 99,632 votes which was 13.40% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 52.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.88% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.63% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Solapur was: Sharad Bansode (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,93,734 men, 8,08,990 women and 15 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Solapur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Solapur is: 17.6715 75.8976
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शोलापुर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); সোলাপুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); सोलापूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); સોલાપુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); சோலாப்பூர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); షోలాపూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಸೋಲಾಪುರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); സോലാപുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Shinde Sushilkumar Sambhajirao of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 99,632 votes which was 13.40% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 52.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
Solapur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BHMP
--
--
Krishna Nagnath Bhise
VBA
--
--
Ambedkar Prakash Yashwant
BPSP
--
--
Vishnu Sidram Gaidhankar
HJP
--
--
Shrivenkateshwar Maha Swamiji (Katakdhond D.G.)
IND
--
--
Khandare Sudarshan Raichand
IND
--
--
Ughade Ashok Bhagwanrao
BMP
--
--
Prof. Dr. Arjun Gena Ohal
INC
--
--
Shinde Shushilkumar Sambhjirao
IND
--
--
Malhari Gulab Patole
IND
--
--
Adv. Manisha Manohar Karande
IND
--
--
Adv. Vikram Uttam Kasabe
IND
--
--
Shrimant Muralidhar Mhaske
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Shri Sha. Bra. Dr. Jai Sidheshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.88% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.63% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Solapur was: Sharad Bansode (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,93,734 men, 8,08,990 women and 15 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Solapur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Solapur is: 17.6715 75.8976
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शोलापुर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); সোলাপুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); सोलापूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); સોલાપુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); சோலாப்பூர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); షోలాపూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಸೋಲಾಪುರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); സോലാപുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results