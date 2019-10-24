Solapur South Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सोलापूर दक्षिण, Sholapur South): Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra of BJP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

251. Solapur South ( ( Sholapur South) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.89% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.53%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,07,280 eligible electors, of which 1,62,856 were male, 1,44,419 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 252 service voters had also registered to vote.

Solapur South Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 33693 48.99% Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra LEADING INC 27648 40.20% Moulali Bashumiya Sayyed VBA 3806 5.53% Yuvraj Bhayya Bhimrao Rathod BSP 986 1.43% Prof. Naganath Ganapati Dupargude NOTA 547 0.80% Nota IND 493 0.72% Shekharbhau Or Sanket Chandan Bangale AIMIM 376 0.55% Amitkumar Sanjay Ajanalkar IND 240 0.35% Meenakshi Dilip Tele IND 185 0.27% Shivanand Siddharam Ghongade BVA 185 0.27% Prof. Shrishail Mahadeo Rankhambe IND 142 0.21% Mahasidha Tukaram Gayakwad IND 134 0.19% Harshavardhan Jawahar Kamale IND 133 0.19% Dipak Shankar Bhandare IND 103 0.15% Dr. Baban Bhanudas Kamble IND 98 0.14% Dr. Nanasaheb Pandit Arjun

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,96,544 eligible electors, of which 1,59,151 were male, 1,37,393 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 252 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,69,863.

Solapur South has an elector sex ratio of 886.79.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27123 votes which was 15.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.29% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dilip Bramhadev Mane of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 17662 votes which was 12.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.51% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 251. Solapur South Assembly segment of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. Solapur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 31 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.01%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 58.65%, while it was 50.86 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.64%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 292 polling stations in 251. Solapur South constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 283.

Extent: 251. Solapur South constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Solapur North Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle- Tirhe, Shelga, Solapur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) -Ward No. 7 to 14, 40 to 43. 2. Solapur South Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Hotgi, Mandrup, Vinchur.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Solapur South is: 17.5323 75.8375.

