Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Solapur South Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सोलापूर दक्षिण, Sholapur South): Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra of BJP Leading
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Solapur South (सोलापूर दक्षिण, Sholapur South) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Solapur South (सोलापूर दक्षिण, Sholapur South) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
251. Solapur South ( ( Sholapur South) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.89% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.53%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,07,280 eligible electors, of which 1,62,856 were male, 1,44,419 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 252 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,96,544 eligible electors, of which 1,59,151 were male, 1,37,393 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 252 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,69,863.
Solapur South has an elector sex ratio of 886.79.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27123 votes which was 15.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.29% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Dilip Bramhadev Mane of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 17662 votes which was 12.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.51% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 251. Solapur South Assembly segment of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. Solapur Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 31 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.01%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 58.65%, while it was 50.86 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.64%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 292 polling stations in 251. Solapur South constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 283.
Extent: 251. Solapur South constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Solapur North Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle- Tirhe, Shelga, Solapur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) -Ward No. 7 to 14, 40 to 43. 2. Solapur South Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Hotgi, Mandrup, Vinchur.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Solapur South is: 17.5323 75.8375.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Solapur South results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet
- Google Has Five News Apps And Games That Are All About Reducing Your Screen Time
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers
- Indians are Having a Hard Time Collecting Google Pay’s Rangoli and Flower Diwali Stamps
- Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You