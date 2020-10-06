Solipeta Sujatha to be TRS Candidate for Dubbak Bypolls, Congress likely to Announce Ruling Party's Rebel

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has decided to field Solipeta Sujatha- wife of former MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in Dubbak by-elections on Monday.

The by-elections became necessary due to the sudden demise of sitting MLA Soilipeta Ramalinga. Chief Minister K and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Sujatha's candidature.

"Ramalinga played an active role in the Telangana movement and dedicated his entire life to the party and the state. Reddy's family has always been involved in the movement and the development of the constituency. It is reasonable for the Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy family members to represent the constituency in order to continue the development of the constituency,” Rao said in a press statement.

Local TRS leader Cheruku Srinivas Reddy was an expected party ticket as his father served in TRS and was a minister in Chandrababu Naidu's government in the united state. However, Srinivas Reddy might join the Congress to contest the by-elections, said sources.

While BJP has given primary acceptance to Raghunandan Rao's candidature but no official announcement has been made yet.