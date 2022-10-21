'Some Advocating 3 Marriages': Andhra CM Jagan Hits Out at Pawan Kalyan, 'Unholy Alliances'

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that the opposition parties in the state do not have any issues to criticise him on and are using abusive language to draw the attention of the public.

Addressing a public meeting in Avanigadda, Krishna district, on Thursday, he said the state is going ahead with three capitals formula keeping in mind decentralisation and development of all areas equally.

Indirectly slamming Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, he said, “Self-proclaimed leaders are advocating three marriages and shamelessly resorting to abusive language and showing slippers publicly on TV channels. Will such leaders be of any help to the people? What would happen to the self-respect of our women if these leaders are to be followed?”

Recently, Pawan Kalyan spoke up about his three marriages in a party workers’ meeting. “Some are pointing out my three marriages every time. I got married after getting divorced. Some shameless leaders marry a girl and keep 30 illegal relationships. I am not like that. Legally divorced and was given enough money,” he said.

Jagan hit out at the actor-turned-politician, saying such a leader is the adopted son of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu and is being instigated by him.

“Back-stabbers and leaders who change colours like chameleons at election time and their friendly media have ganged up against the government by forming unholy alliances. Observing that the coming 19 months will witness a continuous war between the pro-people government and the gangsters who have formed opportunistic alliances,” he said.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the people will fully stand by him to thwart these attempts.

“It is going to be a war between the poor and the capitalists, between good and evil, and between advocates of social justice and the people dividing society,” he said.

Asking the people to stay away from slanderous propaganda, he said they should introspect whether they benefitted or not from the welfare schemes of the government.

Asserting that he is not depending on the “media, dirty policies, or adopted sons”, he said that he is only depending on everyone in the state who benefited from the welfare policies of the government.

